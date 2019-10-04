Conor McGregor Charged With Assault for Punching Man in Dublin Bar

Conor McGregor faces an assault charge for punching a man in an Ireland bar in April.

October 04, 2019

Conor McGregor has been charged with assault for punching a man in an Ireland bar in April, according to ESPN.

McGregor's spokesperson Karen Kessler confirmed to ESPN that McGregor is due in court in Dublin on Oct. 11.

The Irish Independent reports McGregor, 31, faces a single assault charge that carries a maximum prison term of six months if convicted, a fine of $1,646 or both.

On April 6, McGregor was seen on camera punching a man in the face at Marble Arch pub. Footage captured McGregor walking into the Dublin bar and ordering shots of his custom-made whiskey. The man declined multiple offers of the drink which prompted the former UFC champion to punch him in the face. McGregor was immediately escorted out.

The incident came after McGregor was arrested in March after smashing a fan's phone outside the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami. Later in March, the New York Times reported he was under investigation in Ireland after a woman accused him of sexual assault.

McGregor last fought in Oct. 2018, when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in a fight that led to a post-match brawl. The Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended both Nurmagomedov and McGregor last fall during its investigation into the post-fight melee between the two fighters' camps at the conclusion of their bout.

McGregor announced his retirement in March but seemed to take back his announcement later. He told ESPN in August: "I must get my head screwed on and just get back in the game and fight for redemption, retribution, respect."

