Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (16-1-0) and “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal (35-13-0) headline the main card for UFC 251 on July 11.

UFC 251 will be the first event held at the UFC Fight Island facility on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Masvidal agreed to participate in the main card on July 5 after Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19 and was removed from the title fight.

How to Watch:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: PPV

Live Stream: You can stream live on ESPN+.

In order to participate, Masvidal reportedly passed a coronavirus antibody test on July 4 and later had to pass three consecutive COVID-19 tests.

Usman, 33, will be defending his belt for the second time after defeating Colby Covington at UFC 245 via a fifth-round technical knockout. He first became the welterweight champion after beating Tyron Woodley via unanimous decision at UFC 235 in 2019.

Meanwhile, Masvidal, 35, last fought on Nov. 2 in a win over Nate Diaz at UFC 244 via technical knockout after a cut over Diaz's eye ruled him unable to continue. As for Burns, he most recently recorded a lopsided victory against former UFC champion Woodley in late May.

Beyond the Masvidal-Usman main event, UFC 251 will feature two other title fights: Alexander Volkanovski will try to defend his featherweight belt against Max Holloway, while Petr Yan and Jose Aldo will fight for the vacant bantamweight belt.

UFC 251 will be the first event held on Yas Island, with other bouts set for later in July.