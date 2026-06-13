Justin Gaethje, The American Underdog, Was Built to Fight at UFC Freedom 250
Justin Gaethje reflects on the opportunity to headline the historic UFC Freedom 250 card at the White House, explaining what the moment means to him as an American and why competing on one of the sport's biggest stages is unlike anything he's experienced in his career ahead of his lightweight title showdown with Ilia Topuria.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Published | Modified
DOUG VAZQUEZ
Doug Vazquez is a senior producer on the video team and has been with SI since 2019. Based in Las Vegas, Doug is a combat sports enthusiast and attends as many bouts as he can in the fight capital of the world.