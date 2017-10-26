How to Watch the Rugby League World Cup: TV, Live Stream, Schedule

The Rugby League World Cup begins Friday in Australia. 

By Dan Gartland
October 26, 2017

Rugby league fans around the globe will be enraptured for the next six weeks by the Rugby League World Cup.

The tournament begins on Friday with Australia taking on England. The 14 teams are divided into four groups—two groups of four and two groups of three. The four-team groups will play a round robin schedule, while the three-team groups will play one inter-group game in addition to the intra-group round robin. Only the bottom team in each group will be eliminated before the knockout stage. 

The tournament will be played in 13 cities across Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. The final is slated for Dec. 2 at Lang Park in Brisbane, which was also the site of the 2008 final. 

The smaller six-team women’s tournament begins Nov. 16, with the final also on Dec. 2. 

How to Watch

Schedule: The United States’ first match is Saturday against Fiji. For a full list of fixtures, click here

TV: Fox Sports is the American TV partner and will broadcast the USA-Fiji game on FS2. For a list of international broadcasters, click here

Live stream: Viewers in the U.S. can stream the games on Fox Sports Go.

