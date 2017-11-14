Sumo Wrestler Accused of Breaking Fellow Wrestler’s Skull With Beer Bottle

STR/AFP/Getty Images

The victim was hospitalized for four days after the attack. 

By Dan Gartland
November 14, 2017

A champion sumo wrestler has been accused of assaulting another wrestler with a beer bottle during a night of drinking, breaking the man’s skull. 

Harumafuji, who has achieved the top rank of yokozuna, struck a lower ranking wrestler named Takanoiwa in the head with the bottle on Oct. 26, Japanese media report. Both wrestlers are from Mongolia and the incident reportedly occurred during a party with other Mongolian wrestlers. Harumafuji reportedly was upset with Takanoiwa’s “attitiude.”

The attack left Takanoiwa with a fractured skull base and a concussion, the Japan Sumo Association confirmed, and he was hospitalized from Nov. 5–9. 

Harumafuji withdrew Tuesday from the ongoing Grand Sumo Tournament, the final one of the year, after the news emerged. He also apologized for his role in Takanoiwa’s injury but didn’t take responsibility for how Takanoiwa was hurt. 

“As for Takanoiwa’s injuries, I apologize deeply for causing trouble for stable master Takanohana, people affiliated with Takanohana stable, the Sumo Association and my stable master,” he told reporters

Sumo wrestlers are expected to adhere to a strict code of conduct in accordance with the sport’s ancient traditions but the sport is not immune to controversy. Sumo was rocked by a match-fixing scandal in 2011 and in 2007 a 17-year-old novice wrestler was beaten to death by a stable master and three wrestlers

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters