An Ohio youth basketball team was suspended for the remainder of its season for offensive terms on its jerseys, according to Evan Millward of ABC News 5 Cleveland.

The Kings Rec Basketball 7-12 team wore jerseys with the nickname "Wet Dream Team" on the front, and on the back of the jerseys, players had offensive terms such as "Knee Grow" and "Coon".

The team was playing its fourth game of the season at West Clermont Middle School when parents of the opposing team noticed what was on the jerseys. A representative from the West Clermont team spoke with officials before the start of the second quarter and the game was called, according to Chris Mayhew of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Neither team is associated with its local school district, but use school facilities for practices and games.

Tony Rue, one of the parents at the game, wrote a Facebook post to call attention to the jerseys. The Cincinnati Premier Youth Basketball League dismissed the team from the league.

"CPYBL was developed to provide the best possible basketball experience for the youth of our communities and their families and has always been committed to bringing a positive experience to all of our members," CPYBL spokesman Ben Goodyear said in a statement to the Enquirer. "Based on the information that we received, the actions and conduct of the team in question did not comply with our stated mission and expected standards and that team has, therefore, been dismissed from our league."

Kings division coordinator Charrise Middleton issued a statement agreeing with the league's decision to remove the team.

"When I learned of the uniform infractions last night the team involved was immediately removed from the league and will not be returning to play this season," the statement said. "Kings Rec Basketball for grades 7-12 does not in any way support or condone the uniform infractions that occurred. We strictly follow and support the rules set out by CPYBL and fully support their decision to remove the team from play as well."

Middleton also supplied a statement from the team's coach that said, "We sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by the jerseys. We offered to cover them up or change, however the league saw fit to remove us and we have accepted that decision."