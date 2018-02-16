SI Swimsuit Editor's Picks (02/16/18)

February 16, 2018
Athletes in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018
<p>Aly Raisman, Aruba</p>

Aly Raisman, Aruba

James Macari
<p>Genie Bouchard, Aruba</p>

Genie Bouchard, Aruba

James Macari
<p>Brenna Huckaby, Aruba</p>

Brenna Huckaby, Aruba

James Macari
<p>Paige Spiranac</p>

Paige Spiranac

James Macari
<p>Sloane Stephens</p>

Sloane Stephens

James Macari
1 of 20

Swim Daily
Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at SI Swimsuit's First-Ever, Instagram-Based Model Search
Swim Daily
#SISwimSearch Q&A: Allie Ayers Was Ready to Give Up on Her Modeling Dreams
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Launch Party
<p>Georgia Gibbs, Danielle Herrington and Camille Kostek</p>

Georgia Gibbs, Danielle Herrington and Camille Kostek

Getty Images
<p>Kate Upton</p>

Kate Upton

Getty Images
<p>Danielle Herrington</p>

Danielle Herrington

Getty Images
<p>Barbara Palvin</p>

Barbara Palvin

Getty Images
<p>Alexis Ren</p>

Alexis Ren

Getty Images
<p>Allie Ayers</p>

Allie Ayers

Getty Images
<p>Paige Spiranac</p>

Paige Spiranac

Getty Images
<p>Ash;ey Graham</p>

Ash;ey Graham

Getty Images
<p>Ebonee Davis</p>

Ebonee Davis

Getty Images
<p>Brenna Huckaby</p>

Brenna Huckaby

Getty Images
<p>Chase Carter</p>

Chase Carter

Getty Images
<p>Aly Raisman</p>

Aly Raisman

Getty Images
<p>Anne De Paula</p>

Anne De Paula

Getty Images
<p>Samantha Hoopes</p>

Samantha Hoopes

Getty Images
Swim Daily
Fishnets? At the Beach? Danielle Herrington Is Living Proof It Can be Done
Swim Daily
The Polls Are Open! Which #SISwimSearch Finalist Do You Want to Appear in Next Year's Swimsuit Issue?
Swim Daily
Brenna Huckaby on Becoming the First Paralympian to Appear in SI Swimsuit
Alexis Ren 2018: Aruba
<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://shop.olavidaswimwear.com/" target="_blank">Ola Vida</a>.</p>

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andi-bagus.com" target="_blank">Andi Bagus</a>.</p>

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.monicahansenbeachwear.com/" target="_blank">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a>.</p>

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.myindiesoul.com/" target="_blank">Indie Soul</a>.</p>

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Indie Soul.

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com/" target="_blank">Dolcessa</a>.</p>

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.

<p>Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by <a href="http://indahclothing.com/" target="_blank">INDAH CLOTHING</a>.</p>

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

