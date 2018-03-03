WATCH: Ardsley High School Wins Championship On 3/4 Court Buzzer

March Madness isn't confined to college. Ardsley High School won a division championship with a wild 3/4 buzzer beater. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 03, 2018

March Madness isn't confined to college basketball. 

Ardsley High School (NY.) won its division championship on an insane 3/4 court buzzer beater for a miraculous 52-51 victory. 

Making the story even better, the player who sunk the heave missed two free throws with under four seconds remaining to put his team in that position. He more than made up for it by coming to the rescue with a shot for the ages. 

Let's hope there's way more where this came from in the month ahead. 

