March Madness isn't confined to college basketball.

Ardsley High School (NY.) won its division championship on an insane 3/4 court buzzer beater for a miraculous 52-51 victory.

Making the story even better, the player who sunk the heave missed two free throws with under four seconds remaining to put his team in that position. He more than made up for it by coming to the rescue with a shot for the ages.

This is sweet redemption for Julian McGarvey. A four-year athlete at Ardsley who missed two free throws with 3.9 left and his team down 2. No one will ever remember that. The QB completes his most improbably Hail Mary for @ArdsleyPanthers. https://t.co/MYyqTxX3Jy — Varsity Insider (@lohudinsider) March 3, 2018

Let's hope there's way more where this came from in the month ahead.