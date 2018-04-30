Watch: Rodrigo Koxa Sets World Record for Biggest Wave Ever Surfed

This is incredible.

By Nihal Kolur
April 30, 2018

Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa broke the record for the biggest wave ever surfed on Saturday, as judges at the World Surf League's Big Wave Awards in Santa Monica said that the wave Koxa surfed at Nazare, Portugal in November was 80 feet high.

Nazare is between major cities Lisbon and Porto and is known for its large waves off Portugal's Atlantic coast.

The previous record was 78 feet, set by American Garrett McNamara in 2011.

“I try to surf big waves all my life, and I had a huge experience in 2014 where I almost died at Nazaré,” Koxa said at the awards show. “Four months later, I had bad dreams, I didn’t travel, I got scared, and my wife helped me psychologically. Now, I’m just so happy, and this is the best day of my life. Thank you to WSL, it’s a dream come true.”

The group said it awards "the surfer who, by any means available, catches the biggest wave of the year. ... Not only did Koxa win this year's honor, but he now holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest wave surfed."

 

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)