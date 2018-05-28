Watch: Yale Coach’s National Championship Win Sinks in Live on Air

ESPN

It took a while to sink in. 

By Dan Gartland
May 28, 2018

Yale defeated Duke in a thriller at Gillette Stadium on Monday, 13–11, to win its first ever national championship in men’s lacrosse. It took a little while to sink in for head coach Andy Shay and when it finally did, he was doing an interview live on ESPN with Paul Carcaterra. It was a priceless moment. 

Shay has been the head coach at Yale for 15 years but had never led the Bulldogs to a Final Four until this year.

The No. 3 seed Bulldogs were led in the championship game by sophomore attackman Matt Gaudet, who had four goals after scoring six in the semifinal against Albany on Saturday. Freshman goalie Jack Starr stood tall in net, making several tough saves, including one on a point-blank shot in the final ten seconds, to keep the Duke offense at bay. 

Yale led wire-to-wire and went up 10–5 in the middle of the third quarter but Duke made a ferocious comeback attempt that ultimately came up short. 

Yale is the first Ivy League school to win a national title in men’s lacrosse since Princeton in 2001. 

It is Yale’s first national championship since the men’s hockey team’s win in 2013 and only its second title in men’s sports since 1953. The women’s fencing team’s back-to-back championships in 1984 and 1985 are the school’s only women’s titles. It’s only other championships have come in golf and swimming. 

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)