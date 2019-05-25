How to watch Yale's run at its second-straight national title as it battles Penn State, Duke and Virginia.
Yale will look to defend its NCAA Men's Lacrosse National Championship on Saturday as the semifinals kick off at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
The Bulldogs entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed and will face No. 1 Penn State in its semifinal battle. The winner will face either Virginia or Duke. Yale defeated the Blue Devils 13-11 in last year's final.
So how can you watch the conclusion of the 2019 tournament? Find the dates, times and streaming information for each of the remaining three games below.
Semifinals
Saturday, May 25
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Virginia – 12 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Stream: WatchESPN
No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 5 Yale – 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Stream: WatchESPN
Finals
Monday, May 27
Duke/Virginia vs. Penn State/Yale – 1 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Stream: WatchESPN