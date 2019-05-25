Yale will look to defend its NCAA Men's Lacrosse National Championship on Saturday as the semifinals kick off at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Bulldogs entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed and will face No. 1 Penn State in its semifinal battle. The winner will face either Virginia or Duke. Yale defeated the Blue Devils 13-11 in last year's final.

So how can you watch the conclusion of the 2019 tournament? Find the dates, times and streaming information for each of the remaining three games below.

Semifinals

Saturday, May 25

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Virginia – 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 5 Yale – 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Finals

Monday, May 27

Duke/Virginia vs. Penn State/Yale – 1 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN