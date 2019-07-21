Fans were not expecting a WWE match to break out when they showed up to an Ontario Lacrosse Association playoff match Saturday.

The game between the Owen Sounds North Stars and Six Nations Rivermen turned ugly as players from both teams threw punches at one another as a brawl broke out during the contest.

It was the first game in a five-game semifinal series and Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday.

The fight broke out with just more than five minutes remaining in the contest and with the Owen Sound North Stars leading by four.

A bit of a chaotic scene last night in game 1 of the OLA Sr. B semi final lacrosse series between the Owen Sound North Stars and the Six Nations Rivermen



...the Rivermen might have to call up a few players to finish this series pic.twitter.com/gYUW0UvAR9 — Scott Arnold (@ScottArnold12) July 21, 2019

The North Stars went on to win 7–3 to take a 1–0 series lead. The winner of this series will face the Oakville Titans or Brooklin Merchants in the championship. The Titans currently lead their semifinal series 1–0.