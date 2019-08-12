16-Year-Old Fortnite Champ Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf 'Swatted' During Livestream

ESPAT Media/Getty Images

Fortnite World Cup champion Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf was "swatted" while livestreaming on Twitch on Saturday.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 12, 2019

Fortnite World Cup champion Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf was "swatted" while livestreaming on Twitch on Saturday, reports ESPN. 

Giersdorf, who is 16 and from Pennsylvania, won the first-ever Fortnite World Cup in July and earned a $3 million prize.

According to ESPN, Giersdorf was livestreaming with friends when the incident occurred and he was heard saying, "I've been swatted," before disappearing for about 10 minutes.

Swatting is a harassment tactic when a prank call is made to emergency services in an attempt to bring police, particularly a SWAT team, to an unassuming address. 

Cpl. Albert Werner, of the Upper Pottsgrove Township Police told ESPN that the department received a call from someone acting as the star gamer who told police he killed his father and had tied up his mother in the garage.

Giersdorf returned to the stream, telling friends, "They came in with guns, bro. They literally pulled up. ... That's scary. ... The internet's f------ crazy." He added one of the officers recognized him, which deescalated the situation. 

Werner told ESPN that they believe the call came from Europe. 

In March, a California man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for making bogus emergency calls to authorities across the U.S., including one that led police to fatally shoot a Kansas man following a dispute between two online players over a $1.50 bet in the Call of Duty: WWII video game. The call led to the 2017 death of 28-year-old Andrew Finch. Authorities say an Ohio gamer recruited Barriss to "swat" a Wichita gamer, but that the address they used was old, leading police to Finch, who was not involved in the video game or the dispute. Barriss called Wichita police from Los Angeles on Dec. 28, 2017, to falsely report a shooting and kidnapping at that Wichita address. Finch answered the door, and an officer shot the unarmed man.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You May Like

More More Sports

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message