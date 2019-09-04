On March 30, 2016, former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner was convicted of three counts of felony sexual assault against a woman only known publicly as "Emily Doe." He was convicted on charges of assault with intent to rape an intoxicated woman, sexually penetrating an intoxicated person with a foreign object and sexually penetrating an unconscious person with a foreign object. He was sentenced to six months in county jail but served just half of his sentence before his release in September 2016.

More than four years after the assault, which occurred in January 2015, the anonymous victim has revealed her identity: Chanel Miller.

Despite her anonymity during Turner's trial, Miller made headlines after BuzzFeed published the statement she read to Turner at the sentencing hearing, which was also read aloud on CNN and on the floor of the House of Representatives. Miller read the statement aloud for "60 Minutes."

In the statement, Miller recounted her inability to control her own narrative in a justice system she says is brutal and dehumanizing for victims. The show released a clip of her statement on Wednesday.

She has been known to the world as “Emily Doe,” the sexual assault victim of Stanford swimmer Brock Turner. Now she’s revealing her name and face. Chanel Miller, here reading her victim impact statement, gives her first interview to "60 Minutes" https://t.co/U4GDOofVj6 pic.twitter.com/cpVMwCZ4Sk — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 4, 2019

The judge who presided over the case, Aaron Persky, was recalled by voters in 2018 in response to his light six-month sentencing in Turner's case.

Turner served three months of the six-month sentence that also included three years of probation and the requirement to register as a sex offender. The judge in the trial was recalled for the lenient sentence he gave Turner.

Miller's book about the assault and her life in the aftermath, “Know My Name,” is scheduled to come out Sept. 24, according to the New York Times.