Alex Trebek is Restarting Chemotherapy After Pancreatic Cancer Setback

Kris Connor/Getty Images

Trebek returned to Jeopardy! on Aug. 29, five months after he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 17, 2019

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek will undergo a second round of chemotherapy to treat his stage 4 pancreatic cancer, according to Good Morning America

Trebek revealed his cancer diagnosis in March before returning to the Jeopardy lectern on Aug. 29. He filmed season 35 of Jeopardy! in the spring while undergoing chemotherapy treatments, guiding the show during James Holzhauer's historic run.

“I was doing so well. And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic," Trebek told GMA.  "And they said, 'Good, we're gonna stop chemo, we'll start you on immunotherapy.' I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that's what I'm doing."

The 79-year-old Canadian has hosted Jeopardy! since 1984. The program's 36th season is currently airing every Monday through Friday.

