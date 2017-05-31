The NBA Finals are here, and so are the hot takes. SI's Mitch Goldich is also here with some... more lukewarm takes on Cavs-Warriors III.

I am excited to watch the NBA Finals.

The Cavs and Warriors are both very good teams. This is true no matter who wins the Finals.

It’s kind of a bummer, but people are going to make fun of the team that loses. Many people on the internet will call them losers, chokers or frauds. But both teams are really good. Even the team that eventually loses.

LeBron James is really good at basketball. He is one of the best basketball players of all-time. Many people prefer Michael Jordan to LeBron. It’s hard to determine who the best basketball player of all-time is.

I liked LeBron a lot when he first came into the league. I watched his career debut against Sacramento and it was very exciting. I watched that time he scored 25 points in a row against Detroit in the Eastern Conference Finals and that was very exciting too.

It was fun to root against LeBron when he went to Miami. The Heat were a good team too, though. But it was easy to feel like they took a shortcut, so it was fun to see them fail at the time.

LeBron eventually won me over, mostly because he is very good at basketball. He is fun to watch. I was happy for him when he won a championship in Cleveland.

Greg Nelson

I enjoyed the Warriors when they got good a few years ago. Steph Curry is very exciting. He is one of the best shooters I have ever seen.

Last year was fun too, when the Warriors won 73 games. There were a lot of nights when I got texts or saw tweets that would tell me to turn on the Warriors game immediately, and usually Curry was making shots from 25-50 feet away.

It’s kind of weird that Kevin Durant is on the Warriors. There seemed to be fewer nights this year when I felt like I had to turn on the Warriors immediately. It’s hard to tell if that’s because of Durant, or if the novelty of the Warriors just wore off.

But the Warriors are really good and still fun to watch.

I don’t know what I would have done if I was faced with Kevin Durant’s decision. It was a really difficult personal decision and he did what he thought was best. Many of us like to think that we would stay with the Thunder, but many of us would probably also want to play on the Warriors.

I am excited to watch the NBA Finals. I don’t particularly care who wins; I just want to watch good basketball games.

No matter who wins, this is a Finals we will talk about for a long time.

The winner will deserve lots of credit, but more people will probably talk about the loser.

If the Warriors lose, people will make fun of them because they got Kevin Durant and still lost. If the Cavs lose, people will make fun of LeBron’s career record in the Finals. That’s a shame because both teams are very good.

I am excited to watch the NBA Finals. I am not excited for the hot takes.