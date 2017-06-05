NBA

Akron teacher places positive signs outside LeBron James' Ohio home

0:43 | NBA
Warriors defeat Cavs in Game 2 of Finals, lead series 2-0
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

An Akron middle school teacher posted signs with positive terms and titles outside of LeBron James' home in Bath Township, Ohio, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Just before the NBA finals, James told reporters that his home in Los Angeles was vandalized with racist graffiti. Jennifer Pennington, a middle school English and language arts teacher, put up signs that used words like "Hero", "Role Model", "Mentor" and "Good Samaritan" to praise James.

"It just seemed like the right thing to do to combat the evil, combat the hate in the world," Pennington told ESPN. "The first thing that came to mind was, 'Hero.'

"I could have made ton of signs, but I thought I just wanted to do a few just to get the message out," she added.

The Warriors Have Rendered LeBron's Brilliance Inadequate

A security guard outside of James' Ohio home kindly told Pennington that she could not put the signs in the driveway bit would place them across the street. He saw the signs before they went up and told her, "Nobody should have a problem with those."

The Los Angeles Police Department was still investigating the vandalism as a hate crime and the slur was painted over by the property managers.

Pennington's mother was James' kindergarten teacher and she taught at a LeBron James Family Foundation summer camp.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters