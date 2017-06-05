An Akron middle school teacher posted signs with positive terms and titles outside of LeBron James' home in Bath Township, Ohio, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Just before the NBA finals, James told reporters that his home in Los Angeles was vandalized with racist graffiti. Jennifer Pennington, a middle school English and language arts teacher, put up signs that used words like "Hero", "Role Model", "Mentor" and "Good Samaritan" to praise James.

"It just seemed like the right thing to do to combat the evil, combat the hate in the world," Pennington told ESPN. "The first thing that came to mind was, 'Hero.'

"I could have made ton of signs, but I thought I just wanted to do a few just to get the message out," she added.

A security guard outside of James' Ohio home kindly told Pennington that she could not put the signs in the driveway bit would place them across the street. He saw the signs before they went up and told her, "Nobody should have a problem with those."

The Los Angeles Police Department was still investigating the vandalism as a hate crime and the slur was painted over by the property managers.

Pennington's mother was James' kindergarten teacher and she taught at a LeBron James Family Foundation summer camp.