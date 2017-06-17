NBA

PHOTO: Joel Embiid really wants the Sixers to draft Markelle Fultz

0:51 | NBA
Report: Celtics, Sixers in talks to trade top draft picks
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Joel Embiid knows exactly who he wants the Philadelphia 76ers to draft.

On Saturday afternoon, Embiid tweeted a photo that showed him and Dario Saric standing by a locker with top NBA draft prospect Markelle Fultz's name on it.

Embiid simply captioned it, "Trust the process."

Fultz will work out for the Sixers on Saturday afternoon as the NBA draft rumors continue to swirl about whether the team will be able to trade up for the top pick with the Boston Celtics.

