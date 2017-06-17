Joel Embiid knows exactly who he wants the Philadelphia 76ers to draft.

On Saturday afternoon, Embiid tweeted a photo that showed him and Dario Saric standing by a locker with top NBA draft prospect Markelle Fultz's name on it.

Embiid simply captioned it, "Trust the process."

Trust The Process pic.twitter.com/LLNzDiBWpc — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 17, 2017

Fultz will work out for the Sixers on Saturday afternoon as the NBA draft rumors continue to swirl about whether the team will be able to trade up for the top pick with the Boston Celtics.