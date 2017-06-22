NBA

Complete Order of the 2017 NBA draft

NBA Draft: Trading the No. 1 pick has garnered mixed results
Khadrice Rollins
Thursday June 22nd, 2017

Here is an updated look at the draft order for the 2017 NBA draft, which will take place June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Philadelphia 76ers recently swapped first-round picks with the Boston Celtics as part of a trade between the teams, meaning the first four picks in the draft will be in the same order as last year.

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to have three picks in the first round, pending a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers have the most picks in the draft with five, four of which are in the second round.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Lows Angeles Clippers are the only teams without a pick in the draft. They are just three of the seven teams without a first round selection, along with the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards.

First Round

1. Philadelphia (from Boston via Brooklyn)

2. Los Angeles Lakers

​3. Boston (from Philadelphia via Sacramento)

4. Phoenix

5. Sacramento (from Philadelphia)

6. Orlando

7. Minnesota

8. New York

9. Dallas

10. Sacramento (from New Orleans)

11. Charlotte

12. Detroit

13. Denver

14. Miami

15. Portland

16. Chicago

17. Milwaukee

18. Indiana

19. Atlanta

20. Portland (from Memphis)

21. Oklahoma City

22. Brooklyn (from Washington)

23. Toronto (from L.A. Clippers)

24. Utah

25. Orlando (from Toronto)

26. Portland (from Cleveland)

27. L.A. Lakers (from Brooklyn via Boston)

28. L.A. Lakers (from Houston)

29. San Antonio

30. Utah (from Golden State)

Second Round

31. Charlotte (from Atlanta via Brooklyn)

32. Phoenix

33. Orlando (from L.A. Lakers)

34. Sacramento (from Philadelphia via new Orleans)

35. Orlando

36. Philadelphia (from New York via Utah and Toronto)

37.Boston (from Minnesota via Phoenix)

38. Chicago (from Sacramento via Cleveland)

39. Philadelphia (from Dallas)

40. New Orleans

41. Atlanta (from Charlotte)

42. Utah (from Detroit)

43. Houston (from Denver)

44. New York (from Chicago)

45. Houston (from Portland)

46. Philadelphia (from Miami via Atlanta)

47. Indiana

48. Milwaukee

49. Denver (from Memphis via Oklahoma City)

50. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)

51. Denver (from Oklahoma City)

52. Washington

53. Boston (from Cleveland)

54. Phoenix (from Toronto)

55. Utah

56. Boston (from L.A. Clippers)

57. Brooklyn (from Boston)

58. New York (from Houston)

59. San Antonio

60. Atlanta (from Golden State via Philadelphia and Utah)

