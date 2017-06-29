NBA

Report: Gordon Hayward opts out of contract, will meet with Heat and Celtics

2:00 | NBA
NBA Free Agency: Where will Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap end up?
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Gordon Hayward has told the Jazz he’s opting out of the final year his contract and will hit the open market, ESPN’s Marc Stein reports

Hayward, who was long expected to opt out, will meet with the Heat, Celtics and Jazz—in that order—at the start of free agency early Saturday morning, Stein adds

Hayward has spent his first seven NBA seasons in Utah, where he has blossomed into a formidable offensive threat after an unremarkable first few years in the league. He was an All-Star for the first time last season while averaging a career-high 21.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. 

Celtics fans have been especially keen on the idea of reuniting Hayward with his college coach, Brad Stevens, which would add another weapon to a team that reached the conference finals last season. The Jazz believe, though, that the Heat are just as likely to pry Hayward away from Utah, according to Stein. Utah’s advantage is the ability to sign Hayward to a five-year contract worth around $180 million. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters