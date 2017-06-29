NBA

NBA rumors: Hayward set to meet with Heat, Jazz and Celtics

2:52 | NBA
What Phil Jackson's departure means for Carmelo Anthony, Knicks' free agency prospects
Scooby Axson
44 minutes ago

Free agency is looming. Big names are on the move. The annual week of NBA upheaval has arrived.

Chris Paul has been traded to the Rockets. Phil Jackson is out in New York. Could Carmelo Anthony join Paul and James Harden in Houston?

Paul George could still be traded. Blake Griffin, Gordon Hayward and Paul Millsap are among the big name free agents. Don't rule anything out.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

2017 NBA draft grades: Pick-By-Pick analysis | 2017 NBA free agency primer

NBA
LaVar Ball Is Hardly A Trend-Setter When It Comes To The NBA Draft

• The New York Knicks to focus on free agency, not Phil Jackson replacement. (Ramona Shelburne, ESPN.com)

• Free agent guard Gordon Hayward to start meetings with Heat. Hayward is set to meet with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics next week. (Jorge Sedano, ESPN)

• The Los Angeles Clippers will turn their attention to keeping forward Blake Griffin after trading away Chris Paul. (Ramona Shelburne, ESPN.com)

• Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan says he will respect any decision Kyle Lowry makes in free ageny as long he is told of his plans. (The Score)

• Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy says keeping Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a priority in free agency as they have extended him a qualifying offer. (Detroit News)

• The Knicks are expected to extend a qualifying offer to Ron Baker, making him a restricted free agent. (ESPN.com)

