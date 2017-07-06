I don’t know much about Latvia, but I suppose it’s possible their credit card commercials double as experimental surrealist short films. This one stars Kristaps Porzingis and it has broken my brain.

I thought at first I knew what was going on. There’s an enormous arm snaking through the sea and over a car’s hood.

That has to be a joke about Kristaps’s lanky physique, right?

Then the arm dunks itself in a goblet of honey because sure whatever.

But then... twist! The arm is not Kristaps’s at all. It is just a disembodied limb tousling his hair as he stands among the stars.

Maybe it’s just a commentary on how the Knicks defy logic.

[via SB Nation]