The Celtics have traded Avery Bradley to the Pistons in exchange for Marcus Morris, according to multiple reports.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports was first to report the deal. Detroit also acquires a second-round pick from the Celtics, Charania reports.

Boston needed to make the move in order to clear enough cap space to sign Gordon Hayward. The Celtics also acquire frontcourt help after losing Kelly Olynyk in free agency to the Heat.

Bradley was a first-round pick by the Celtics in 2010 and became a consistent starter for the team. He garnered extra attention this spring for his strong performances in the playoffs.

Bradley, 26, is an unrestricted free agent after next season while Morris has two years left on his deal.