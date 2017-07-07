NBA

Knicks sign Tim Hardaway Jr. to puzzling four-year, $71 million offer sheet; fans freak out

0:50 | NBA
Clippers agree to contract with Serbian star Milos Teodosic
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The Knicks left NBA fans scratching their heads on Thursday night by signing Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million offer sheet.

Hardaway’s agent confirmed the offer to the New York Times. The Hawks have until Saturday to match the Knicks’ offer. 

The Knicks traded Hardaway to Atlanta just two years ago after two ho-hum seasons in New York. The Knicks acquired Jerian Grant in that deal, who they flipped to the Bulls a year later in the Derrick Rose trade. 

Both of those trades were orchestrated by Phil Jackson, who was fired by the Knicks. General manager Steve Mills is running the front office while the Knicks search for a president to replace Jackson. 

The move left Knicks fans cursing their team once again, and gave plenty of fodder to the New York tabloids. 

New York Post/New York Daily News

Assuming Atlanta doesn’t match, the Knicks will have given out $143 million to Hardaway and Joakim Noah over the last two summers. 

