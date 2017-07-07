The Knicks left NBA fans scratching their heads on Thursday night by signing Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million offer sheet.

Hardaway’s agent confirmed the offer to the New York Times. The Hawks have until Saturday to match the Knicks’ offer.

The Knicks traded Hardaway to Atlanta just two years ago after two ho-hum seasons in New York. The Knicks acquired Jerian Grant in that deal, who they flipped to the Bulls a year later in the Derrick Rose trade.

Both of those trades were orchestrated by Phil Jackson, who was fired by the Knicks. General manager Steve Mills is running the front office while the Knicks search for a president to replace Jackson.

The move left Knicks fans cursing their team once again, and gave plenty of fodder to the New York tabloids.

New York Post/New York Daily News

The Knicks really just gave Tim Hardaway Jr. an amount of money 29 other teams wouldnt offer him even if the number denomination was in Yen. — R😡b Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) July 7, 2017

THERE IS NOTHING MORE KNICKS THAN THIS — Daniel (@benchwarmerdan) July 7, 2017

I keep telling myself that if the Falcons can blow a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl, the Hawks can match a $71 million deal to Tim Hardaway Jr. — Clemzingis (@TheClemReport) July 7, 2017

Knicks have signed Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year $71 million offer-sheet. pic.twitter.com/vhl9wwr2XW — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) July 7, 2017

Assuming Atlanta doesn’t match, the Knicks will have given out $143 million to Hardaway and Joakim Noah over the last two summers.