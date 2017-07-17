Lakers fans have plenty of reasons to optimistic about the future. Lonzo Ball played well enough in the Vegas Summer League to be named MVP of the tournament. The Lakers even won Monday’s summer league title game with Ball sitting on the bench, turning instead to a bevy of other rookies.

Two of those rookies, however, are not named Shawn Carter or Ned Stark. You’d be surprised how many Lakers fans didn’t know that.

The Kings sent a video crew to ask Lakers fans about Carter and Stark, who are, again, not basketball players. At least six of them fell for it.

No one got duped harder than the guy in the ugly shirt who said he thinks Shawn Carter “played better than I thought he would” and “has a lot of potential.”

Sometimes it’s just fine to admit you don’t know what you’re talking about.