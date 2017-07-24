Damian Lillard on Kyrie Irving Wanting Out: 'Who Wouldn't Want to Go to The Finals Every Year?'

When Larry Nance Jr. was 10, he was pen pals with a U.S. soldier who was serving overseas.

14 years later, that soldier was able to reconnect with Nance on Twitter.

@Larrydn22 many moons ago u were my pen pal during my tour overseas. It always meant alot, still have the letters. Glad your dreams came tru pic.twitter.com/i9hybhLJFw — Bianca aka Mz.BdotZ (@yonkbz) July 21, 2017

WOW! That's awesome! So cool you kept these... Please by my guest to a game this year. I would love to meet you! https://t.co/2asN2o4ZhX — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) July 23, 2017

In the letters, a young Nance asked typical 10-year-old questions ranging from, "Is the war almost over?" to "Who do you want to get LeBron James?" He is also talked about how he found his siblings to be annoying and how his dad played in the NBA.

The woman initially shared the letters on Facebook in 2014 when Nance was in college at Wyoming. Last Friday, she was able to tag the Los Angeles Lakers forward in a post on Twitter to share her gratitude for the letters with him directly.