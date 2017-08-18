Ex-UVA Guard Malcolm Brogdon: Confederate Statues Have No Place In Our Society

DeMarcus Cousins is the latest NBA player to speak up about the place of confederate statues in public spaces, as captured on video by TMZ.

Cousins was caught in passing at an airport but offered some offhand commentary when asked, with one chief message: “Take all them motherf-----s down.”

The Pelicans center played at Kentucky and grew up in Alabama, and joined the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant in noting that he “doesn’t really respect” President Donald Trump.

Video is below (adult language warning).

In the wake of violent white supremacist activity in Charlottesville, Va., athletes have begun taking a stronger public stance against racism, the president and other societal issues. James, Durant and former Virginia star Malcolm Brogdon have been among the NBA’s vocal personalities.