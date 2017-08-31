NBA

Kyrie Irving writes farewell note to Cleveland, Cavaliers fans

Report: Cavaliers, Celtics Reach Agreement on Trade Involving Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics trade involving Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas was reportedly finalized on Wednesday night. Irving took the time on Thursday afternoon to pen a farewell to Cleveland and its fans.

Irving has been a member of the Cavaliers since he was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2011 draft. In his six seasons with the Cavaliers, he averaged 21.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

"My love extends way beyond the court I have for Cleveland and it will always be a place thats special because of the great people and experiences," he wrote on Instagram."The Ups and downs, we stand and fight no matter what the circumstances are, and that's what being in Cleveland embodies, it is all Love and a whole lotta pride. To the incredible individuals I've met who support the Cleveland organization and help allow us as Players to feel a special bond to the State/City and shared countless moments with, keep being YOU and know that my appreciation is eternal. Thank you From my whole being for being there as I was a 19 year old kid coming into the league, to now where I start another step in the journey as a 25 year old Evolving man. It will Always be Love and respect Cleveland. "The journey is always the Reward"

The Celtics will send Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, an unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick via the Brooklyn Nets and a 2020 second-round draft pick via the Miami Heat to Cleveland.

