Mark Cuban is still thinking about possibly running for president because of course a billionaire thinks he could be president despite having no political experience.

On the most recent episode of the ViewPoint podcast hosted by former South Carolina state representative Bakari Sellers, Cuban explained the circumstances that would lead to him running for president. When asked by Sellers if he was considering a run for the nation's highest office, Cuban gave an interesting answer.

"Yes," Cuban said. "Considering, yes. Ready to commit, no."

Cuban went on to explain that his decision would not be a matter of simply running because he thinks he can win, but the decision would be about if he thinks he can actually come up with solutions to the issues people are concerned about.

"If it comes down to, 'Do I think I can win because I can convince more people to vote for me?' Then no, I won't run," Cuban said.

• Man Slips Dirk Nowitzki Some Cash for 'Taking Discounts' to Help the Team

It's nice that Cuban is not going to try and hold the most important job in the world just because he thinks he can win a popularity contest, but why would he think he would have the answers to any of the most important political issues?

Cuban is a really good NBA owner and my second favorite Shark on ABC's Shark Tank, but none of that has prepared him to be president. He's been in charge of the Mavericks since 2000 and still has troubles with that job. He's never been a politician so I have every reason to believe he probably won't be that good at that job.

Cuban hasn't been able to get top free agents to Dallas over the last few years, but now I should believe he's going to come up with a better way to manage the defense budget? Dirk Nowitzki won't be there to just take less money year after year to make more room on the budget.

This is no different than the delusional fans who think they could manage, coach or even play better than the people on their favorite teams. Mark Cuban is thinking like the guy on his couch who swears he could play defense on Steph Curry if given the chance. And just like that guy on the couch, Mark Cuban will probably embarrass himself if given the opportunity.

[h/t Washington Free Beacon]