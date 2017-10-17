Report: Cavs Players Were Upset About a Kyrie Irving Tribute Video

The Cavs decided against showing a video tribute for Kyrie Irving. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 17, 2017

Three championship appearances, one title and a Game 7 game-winner that will go down in NBA lore would, on an island, warrant a tribute video for Kyrie Irving's return to Cleveland. But for some Cavs players, the manner in which Irving left disqualified him from that type of love. 

Multiple Cavs players were upset upon learning about the tribute video, which the Cavs planned to show during Irving's return as a member of the Celtics on opening night but decided not to because they could not find "the right moment."

From Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon, who reported that the Cavs players were unhappy with the video:

"According to team spokesman Tad Carper, multiple Cavs officials, including majority owner Dan Gilbert, chose not to show the video because "we were expecting to run it at a floating opportunity based on the right moment, and we felt that moment never presented itself."

Irving was booed heartily when he was introduced by the stadium announcer before the game. 

Carper told Cleveland.com that the decision to not show the video was not directly related to the gruesome injury Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffered in the first quarter. Hayward's left leg bent back under him unnaturally after trying to catch an alley-oop from Irving, and Hayward was initially diagnosed with a fractured left ankle.

After reaching three consecutive finals with the Cavaliers, Irving shocked the NBA world when he requested a trade in July. The next month, Irving was traded to the Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, Brooklyn's 2018 first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters