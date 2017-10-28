Russell Westbrook Is Now the Only NBA Player to Record a Triple Double Against Every Opponent

Thunder star Russell Westbrook has now done something no NBA player in history has accomplished before.

By Dan Gartland
October 28, 2017

Thunder star Russell Westbrook has now done something no NBA player in history has accomplished before. It involves triple doubles, naturally. 

With his 12-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist effort against the Bulls on Saturday, Westbrook became the only NBA player to record a triple double against 29 different teams.

Westbrook set an NBA record last season with a total of 42 triple doubles. He is only the second player in league history to average a triple double over the course of the season.

In his previous 17 games against the Bulls, Westbrook averaged 22.8 points, 7.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game. The closest he had come to a triple double against Chicago was in January, when he finished just one rebound shy. 

