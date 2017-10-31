Tyronn Lue Says Cavs 'Not Having Fun,' Hold Team Meeting

While the Cavaliers looked to be having a great time at LeBron James' Halloween party, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said his team is "not having fun" on the court after the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions have struggled to a 3-4 start.

"Off the court we've got great chemistry, great bond," Lue told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "Just, on the court we just got to be better. Like, talking, communicating, enjoying the game together. Having fun. ... Right now guys are not having fun."

Cleveland is struggling particularly on the defensive end, as the Cavs ranked last three-pointers allowed, 25th in points allowed (110.1) and 21st in opponents field goal percentage (45.9). After starting the season with a win over the Celtics and racing out to a 3-1 mark, the Cavs lost to the Nets and Pelicans before losing by 19 at home to the Knicks.

McMenamin said the team held an "air-it-out" meeting during which the team discussed its defensive struggles as well as other matters.

"Naturally, the slow start that we've had prompted us to just all get on the same page and kind of figure out what we need to do," Kevin Love told McMenamin. "I feel like we can get in better shape, that's going to help us on the defensive end. Communication, energy and just getting the new guys to (become) adjusted, well adjusted and on the floor, more time together. So time will tell how it's going to play out, but we have a lot of really good positive energy from today, so, it was a great practice."