It’s all fun and games now for the Cavs after they beat the Knicks on Monday night to get back to .500.

Last week, during a skid that saw Cleveland lose five of six, LeBron James did what he usually does when his team is struggling—he went on Instagram and cryptically hinted at being frustrated. The message was conveyed in the form of a screenshot from the PBS children’s program Arthur in which the titular character angrily balls his fist.

Mood... A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

If LeBron’s intention was to motivate his teammates, it worked. The Cavs have won three of their four games since the post, with the lone loss coming by four points on the road against the Rockets. No win was more dramatic, though, than the 23-point comeback in New York and James’s teammates were in a joking mood after.

#Mood #LJChanningIT A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:30pm PST

Mood... A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:39pm PST

Mood?..... #idontwannaleaveLJandITout A post shared by Channing Frye (@channingfrye) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:25pm PST

#Mood✌🏾#JustWannaBeLikeEverybodyElse A post shared by JG (@unclejg8) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:40pm PST

I’m a sore loser...but when we win....#mood 😂 A post shared by Iman. (@imanshumpert) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:35am PST

Wait, so the game that inspired this widespread jubilation was a November win over a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in four years? The Knicks are back, baby!