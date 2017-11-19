The Denver Nuggets did not have a good visit to Staples Center Sunday.

While trailing the Lakers by 18 points in the middle of the second quarter, Nuggets coach Mike Malone and Nikola Jokic were tossed from the game after arguing with officials over a potential foul call.

Jokic had collected an offensive rebound with Denver down 50-32, missed his first try, but then looked to tip in the rebound. As Jokic got his hand on the ball, the Lakers' Kyle Kuzma got a hand on Jokic's back and he went to the ground.

This caused Malone to sprint on the court and argue with officials about the no-call. Jokic also stepped in to argue with his coach, and both were tossed immediately.

Mike Malone actually ran in front of the ref to scream at him and got tossed along with Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/iYPCm5Htm6 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 20, 2017

Denver lost the game 127-109.