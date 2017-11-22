The Denver Nuggets clearly lost interest in Wednesday's 125-95 loss to the Rockets.

While the players were still competing and giving it all they had on the court, the team's Twitter account decided to mail it in and start getting ready for Thanksgiving.

After the second quarter, @Nuggets became less concerned with explaining what was going on in the game and instead decided to teach its followers how to make pumpkin pie for the holiday.

The following tweets might be helpful for anybody that still needs an extra desert for Thursday.

Pumpkin pie ingredients:



2 eggs

1 (16 oz) can pumpkin puree

1 (14 oz) can sweetened condensed milk

1 (9 inch) unbaked pie crust

1 teaspoon all spice pic.twitter.com/i9N4wZzZtu — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 23, 2017

Less commonly known pumpkin pie ingredient: spicy crossovers. pic.twitter.com/TbvZIKeWBS — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 23, 2017

preheat the oven pic.twitter.com/Z3SIGdZic4 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 23, 2017

Directions:



1. Preheat oven to 420 degrees

2. Combine eggs, pumpkin puree, sweetened condensed milk, and all spice and mix until combined

3. Pour filling into pie crust

4. Bake at 420 for 15 mins. Reduce heat to 350 bake for 35 mins or until filling is set pic.twitter.com/jg9R4kWsOe — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 23, 2017

Have a great Thanksgiving, everyone. pic.twitter.com/CSwYwzXvgo — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 23, 2017

Sweet potato pie would have been a much more useful recipe, but I guess we can make do with this.