Nuggets Tweet Out How to Make Pumpkin Pie Instead of Updates From Blowout Against Rockets

Why update fans about a blowout loss when you can explain how to make pumpkin pie instead?

By Khadrice Rollins
November 22, 2017

The Denver Nuggets clearly lost interest in Wednesday's 125-95 loss to the Rockets.

While the players were still competing and giving it all they had on the court, the team's Twitter account decided to mail it in and start getting ready for Thanksgiving.

After the second quarter, @Nuggets became less concerned with explaining what was going on in the game and instead decided to teach its followers how to make pumpkin pie for the holiday.

The following tweets might be helpful for anybody that still needs an extra desert for Thursday.

Sweet potato pie would have been a much more useful recipe, but I guess we can make do with this.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters