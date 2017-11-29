Former Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh said he plans to keep his "options open as a player moving forward," during an interview with NBA TV on Tuesday night during the Heat's game against the Cavaliers.

"Probably not coaching," Bosh said on what's next. "It's always very interesting. I'm always going to be around the game of basketball. I plan to keep my options open as a player moving forward, but that's not coaching. Maybe front office work, working with teams and spreading the game, maybe teaching the game to young people, that's something that's a very big passion."

The 11-time All-Star was waived by the Heat in July after not playing an NBA game since February 2016. He has suffered from blood clots, missing the entire 2016–2017 season since he failed his preseason physical because of the issue. He also missed other playing time.

Bosh tweeted this during the game:

Was hanging around the house... This looks like a decent game to watch. Would be way cooler if I was there though #PlayersOnly @MiamiHEAT @cavs — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) November 29, 2017

In six years in Miami, Bosh averaged 18 points and 7.3 rebounds while helping to lead the Heat to four straight NBA Finals appearances. He ranks in the top five in Heat franchise history for points, defensive rebounds, free throw percentage and free throws made.