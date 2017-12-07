Kawhi Leonard could make his season debut for the Spurs Saturday when San Antonio travels to Phoenix to take on the Suns, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The Spurs star has yet to suit up this year thanks to tendinopathy in his left quad.

In his absence, San Antonio has gone 17-8 and sits at third in the West. LaMarcus Aldridge is leading the team with 22.6 points per game and eight rebounds.

Leonard, 26, averaged 25.5 points, 5.8 boards, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals last season and finished third in MVP voting. His postseason was cut short however thanks to an ankle injury that kept him out of some of San Antonio's second round series against the Rockets and sidelines him for almost the entirety of the conference finals against the Warriors.