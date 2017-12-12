Is Lonzo Ball Throwing Shade at Nas By Wearing This Sweatshirt to the Garden?

Lonzo previously said "don't nobody listen to Nas no more. Real hip-hop is Migos, Future." 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 12, 2017

Lonzo Ball is making his Madison Square Garden debut on Tuesday night when the Lakers visit the Knicks. Never one to miss out on an opportunity to start a heated conversation over social media, Lonzo's wardrobe choice is sure to tick off some New York hip-hop pursists. 

It appears Lonzo is wearing a sweatshirt with a picture of rap legend Nas' album cover for It Was Written on it, with one key difference: the sweatshirt has Lonzo's face where Nas' should be. 

You'll recall that Lonzo previously made headlines by calling Nas, who grew up in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, "outdated." 

"Don't nobody listen to Nas no more," Lonzo said on his family's Facebook television show Ball in the Family. "Real hip-hop is Migos, Future."

Ball has released some music of his own, including a freestyle of sorts over Drake's "Free Smoke." 

Wearing a sweatshirt that may-or-may-not be throwing shade at a New York legend before his MSG debut must make Lonzo's father proud. 

 

