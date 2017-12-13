Gordon Hayward Out of Walking Boot

Hayward suffered a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle during Boston's season-opener on Oct. 17. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 13, 2017

Gordon Hayward got out of his walking boot Wednesday, ESPN's Chris Forsberg reported

Though he was out of the boot, there is a possibility he will return to it, depending on how his foot reacts. Forsberg reported that Hayward said "Today has been awesome without the boot." 

Boston head coach Brad Stevens told Duke men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski on Krzyzewski's radio show that Hayward had a doctors appointment Wednesday to get possibly get out of the boot for good. 

 

 

Last week, Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Toucher and Rich" that Hayward was roughly two weeks from being out of the boot completely. 

Hayward suffered a fractured left tibia and dislocated left ankle in gruesome fashion in the first quarter of the Celtics' season-opener against the Cavaliers on Oct. 17. Hayward fell awkwardly and his left leg buckled underneath him unnaturally. His leg was visibly disfigured, and the Cavs bench had an animated reaction to the gnarly image in front of them. Play was stopped for multiple minutes before Hayward was carried off the court. 

The Celtics have adjusted to life without Hayward about as well as possible. After starting the season 0-2, Boston has won 22 of 24 to shoot to the top of the Eastern Conference standings, where they hold a three-game lead in the loss column over Cleveland. 

After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Jazz, Hayward, 27, signed a max contract with the Celtics this summer. He averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists last year in Utah.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters