Gordon Hayward got out of his walking boot Wednesday, ESPN's Chris Forsberg reported.

Though he was out of the boot, there is a possibility he will return to it, depending on how his foot reacts. Forsberg reported that Hayward said "Today has been awesome without the boot."

Boston head coach Brad Stevens told Duke men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski on Krzyzewski's radio show that Hayward had a doctors appointment Wednesday to get possibly get out of the boot for good.

Last week, Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Toucher and Rich" that Hayward was roughly two weeks from being out of the boot completely.

Hayward suffered a fractured left tibia and dislocated left ankle in gruesome fashion in the first quarter of the Celtics' season-opener against the Cavaliers on Oct. 17. Hayward fell awkwardly and his left leg buckled underneath him unnaturally. His leg was visibly disfigured, and the Cavs bench had an animated reaction to the gnarly image in front of them. Play was stopped for multiple minutes before Hayward was carried off the court.

The Celtics have adjusted to life without Hayward about as well as possible. After starting the season 0-2, Boston has won 22 of 24 to shoot to the top of the Eastern Conference standings, where they hold a three-game lead in the loss column over Cleveland.

After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Jazz, Hayward, 27, signed a max contract with the Celtics this summer. He averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists last year in Utah.