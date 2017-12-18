Everyone came to Staples Center on Monday night to see Kobe Bryant’s jersey retirement. The Warriors should retire Kevin Durant’s jersey in Oakland on Wednesday because Larry Nance just humiliated him.

LARRY NANCE JR. PUT KD ON A POSTER 😱 pic.twitter.com/xkig7yZ6Ui — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 19, 2017

The only reasonable reaction is for KD to publish a poem about basketball on The Players’ Tribune, drop 60 points in his last game and ride off into the sunset. Sorry, that’s just the rules.