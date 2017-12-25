How to Watch Warriors vs. Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Warriors vs. Cavaliers on Christmas Day. 

By Dan Gartland
December 25, 2017

For the third straight year, the Warriors and Cavaliers will meet on Christmas Day. 

The Cavs won last year in Cleveland on a fadeaway jumper by Kyrie Irving with 3.4 seconds left. Golden State won the first matchup in 2015. 

The Warriors already announced that Stephen Curry won’t be ready to return from his sprained ankle in time for the game. Likewise, Isaiah Thomas will not make his Cavs debut in Oakland as he waits to return from a hip injury. 

The two teams will meet again in Cleveland on Jan. 15. 

How to watch

Time: Monday, Dec. 25, 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

