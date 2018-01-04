Paul Pierce: I Don’t Think Isaiah Thomas Should Get a Video Tribute the Same Night as Me

Paul Pierce thinks Isaiah Thomas deserves a tribute, just not the same night as Pierce’s jersey retirement. 

By Dan Gartland
January 04, 2018

Isaiah Thomas will be piggybacking off the Celtics’ tribute to Paul Pierce next month and Pierce isn’t too happy. 

The Celtics had intended to honor their former point guard when the Cavs came to town on Wednesday but Thomas, still being eased back into action after a hip injury, didn’t play in Boston in the second game of a back-to-back. He requested that the Celtics not have an in-arena tribute that night since he wouldn’t be playing.

The tribute has been rescheduled for Feb. 11, Cleveland’s only other visit to TD Garden this season, general manager Danny Ainge confirmed on Thursday morningThat date, though, was already slated to be Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement. Speaking Thursday afternoon on ESPN’s The Jump, Pierce said he didn’t necessarily agree with the overlap. 

Thomas also addressed the issue before the Celtics’ win on Wednesday, saying he doesn’t think his tribute will distract from Pierce. 

“That’s Pierce’s night, but the video tribute ain’t the whole night,” Thomas said. “I just wanted my family to be here to see [my tribute] and that’s what it came down to. I wanted to be able to play I wanted my family to experience the love and the appreciation that this city and this organization was going to give me on that night. When my representatives reached out to these guys, they were all for it and they agreed on it. I don’t know why [some people are] so mad about it. I’m not taking nothing from Paul Pierce. He did 15 years here.”

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters