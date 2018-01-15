One of Kevin Durant's goals for after he retires from the NBA is to own a NBA franchise, and over the last year and a half he has taken meetings with current owners and tech CEOs with his business partner Rich Kleiman to get a better understanding of how the business works, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

According to Haynes, Durant's urge to own a team has "intensified" since he joined the Warriors, and Durant and Kleiman have made an effort to align themselves with important Bay Area business figures.

In an interview with ESPN last week, Durant explained that besides ownership roles, he would also like to see more African-American players get involved in the positions that are responsible for "day-to-day operations" with teams.

"I think it should be more guys in the positions of power like general managers and scouts and coaches," Durant told ESPN. "Anything that involves the day-to-day operations of these franchises. I think more players and more experienced players should be in those positions."

Durant added that since players only have a small amount of time where they can make money playing the game, they need to invest in ways that they can continue to make money after they are done playing.

Haynes adds that Durant has investments in at least six different companies and startups, and he is seen as one of the most active players in the tech world along with teammates Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala.

"We're our own business," Durant told ESPN. "Why not try to control that and why not try to leverage that to provide a better life after you're done playing? That's what it's about."

Durant, 29, is in his 11th season in the league. He is averaging 26.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and a career-high 2.1 blocks.