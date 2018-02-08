The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET, and news and rumors are flurrying around the league as teams look to shake up their rosters in anticipation of the stretch run.

As is the case every season, certain teams have emerged as buyers while others are looking to unload salary and/or get younger. The free-falling Cavaliers have long been expected to make a move before the deadline, most often being linked with Kings point guard George Hill, but Cleveland has yet to strike a deal with just hours until that 3 p.m. deadline. The Lakers, on the other hand, have made most of their young players available in an attempt to free up salary commitments going forward.

The most notable player in recent trade rumors is Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, who has been linked with the Cavs, Blazers, Bucks and Wizards. The Clippers, who traded away Chris Paul before the season and Blake Griffin on Jan. 30, were also reportedly fielding offers for Lou Williams, but the team signed him to a three-year contract extension on Wednesday.

Other players who could be on the move include Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans, Jazz guard Rodney Hood, Wizards center Marcin Gortat and Pistons forward Stanley Johnson. There's also an outside chance Kemba Walker gets moved.

Of course, some trades have happened well before the deadline. Most notably, the Clippers dealt Griffin to the Pistons for Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic, and the Pelicans also acquired Nikola Mirotic during deadline week. The biggest trade of the entire season happened before a single game was played—when the Cavs traded Kyrie Irving to the Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a pick.

Stay with us as we track all the latest news, rumors, and deals that go down before the deadline.

Wednesday's news

• The Clippers are looking to get a first-round pick in exchange for guard Avery Bradley. Bradley was acquired by Los Angeles in the Blake Griffin trade. (New York Times)

• The Spurs have emerged as a possible trade suitor for Clippers guard Avery Bradley. (New York Times)

• The Clippers and Lou Williams agreed to a three-year extension. (Sources)

• The Knicks have traded Willy Hernangomez to the Hornets for two second-round picks and Johnny O'Bryant. The team plans to waive O'Bryant. (Official)

• The Jazz are still trying to trade Rodney Hood. Hood will be a restricted free agents this summer. Hood told Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports that his "gut feeling" is he will not be in Utah after the deadline. (Sporting News)

• The Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers and another unidentified team are interested in Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans. Evans has not played since Jan. 31 in anticipation of a trade. (ESPN.com)