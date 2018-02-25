Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy discussed the recent reports about the FBI investigation into college basketball before Detroit's game against the Hornets Sunday, according to Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press.

Van Gundy told reporters the NCAA and college presidents should be getting more of the blame for this scandal instead of the coaches and players.

"The NCAA is one of the worst organizations—maybe the worst organization—in sports," Van Gundy told reporters. "They certainly don’t care about the athlete. They’re going to act like they’re appalled by all these things going on in college basketball. Please, it’s ridiculous and it’s all coming down on the coaches."

Van Gundy was the coach at Wisconsin in the 1994-95 season. In addition to taking exception to the handling of this current saga, which includes top programs being connected to providing impermissible benefits to players, Van Gundy also talked about the hypocrisy within the system when it comes to players transferring compared to coaches getting new jobs and when coaches are not judged based off players graduating and staying out of trouble, according to the Free Press.

• With Sean Miller and Arizona at the Center, College Hoops Scandal Hits New Level of Volatility

"If you’re a college president that’s fired your coach and guy’s graduated players and not cheated and then you’re being hypocritical," Van Gundy told reporters.

Additionally, Van Gundy also talked about the one-and-done rule and how he feels racism is an underlying theme for those who have issue with players coming to the NBA right out of high school.

“People that were against (players) coming out (of high school) made a lot of excuses, but I think a lot of it was racist," Van Gundy told reporters. "I’ve never heard anybody go up in arms about (minor-league baseball or hockey). They are not making big money and they’re white kids primarily and nobody has a problem. But all of a sudden you’ve got a black kid that wants to come out of high school and make millions. That’s a bad decision, but bypassing college to go play for $800 a month in minor-league baseball? That’s a fine decision? What the hell is going on?"