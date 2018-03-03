Boston Celtics head coach does not expect Gordon Hayward to return to the court this season, according to Jay King of MassLive.com.

Hayward was seen in uniform earlier this week for the Celtics team photo. Hayward suffered an ankle injury on Oct. 17 and has been making progress in his recovery. He has been seen without a walking boot and putting up shots. Stevens has repeatedly said that Hayward will not return this season.

"He's not playing this year," Stevens said. "I don't know what else to say."

"Is he progressing?" Stevens added, according to MassLive. "Yes. He did another AlterG (anti-gravity treadmill) workout this morning. He's up to 60 percent of his weight on the AlterG. If you've ever run on the AlterG that feels like you're flying without your legs touching the ground. It's great. And I think the videos are great too because, like, it continues to show the progress. Because sometimes when you're in the midst of that long rehab you don't feel the progress of the day-to-day the way now we all might see a video, or somebody that hasn't seen him may see a video, and say, 'Man, he is really getting better.'

Celtics fans were optimistic that the team would add Hayward for the postseason but those hopes are now dashed.