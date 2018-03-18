It was a bizarre ending to Sunday's game between the Raptors and Thunder in Toronto.

Oklahoma City pulled out a 132-125 win, but there were a few questionable ejections late in the game that sealed the victory for the road team.

With the Thunder leading inside the final minute, DeMar DeRozan went to the rim looking to even the game. He missed a potential game-tying layup, but appeared to be fouled on the play despite the officials' whistles staying silent.

DeRozan complained about the no-call after Russell Westbrook pushed Oklahoma City's lead to four with lass than 15 seconds left. DeRozan was given a technical foul for the complaints. Then, on the following possession, with the Thunder now up 130-125 after the technical foul free throw, the Raptors turned it over on a play where Carmelo Anthony appeared to be fouling Toronto's Pascal Siakam. DeRozan continued to complain about the questionable officiating as he walked off the court, and then got his second tech.

Serge Ibaka was tossed shortly after during the stop in play for complain to refs as well. Then, as the Thunder attempted to inbound the ball, it appeared that a fan was yelling at the refs, but Raptors coach Dwane Casey was ejected as a result.

Check out the plays below.

[youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QXMzCi-Y7U​]

Kyle Lowry and Dwane Casey can only laugh as Casey gets T'd & tossed for someone else yelling at the referee pic.twitter.com/CYgIo840bm — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 18, 2018

Referees got a full security escort off the floor in Toronto pic.twitter.com/vCtuPEoQsB — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 18, 2018

The loss ended Toronto's 11-game win streak and moved it to 52-18 for the year.