The Basketball Hall of Fame announced a star studded class of 13 inductees on Saturday.

The NBA players being inducted are Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill, Ray Allen, Maurice Cheeks and Charlie Scott. The women’s players are Tina Thompson, Katie Smith and Ora Mae Washington. Executives Rick Welts and Rod Thorn, coach Lefty Driesell and European player Dino Rada round out the class.

A portion of the class leaked earlier this week.

Among the finalists not to earn induction are Chris Webber and former coach Rudy Tomjanovich.

Hill was a seven-time All-Star selection in 19 NBA seasons with four teams and also won two national titles in college at Duke.

Nash won back-to-back MVP awards in 2005 and 2006 while piloting one of the NBA’s greatest offenses in Phoenix under coach Mike D’Antoni.

Kidd, who was the head coach of the Bucks until January, was a 10-time All-Star in his 18 NBA seasons, known as much for his stout defense as his slick passing.

Cheeks, who also spent many years in the NBA as a head coach and is now an assistant with the Thunder, is being inducted for his contributions as a player. He played 15 years in the NBA and ranked fifth all-time in both assists and steals at the time of his retirement.

The enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 7 in Springfield, Mass.