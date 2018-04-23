Drake is doing everything he can to be the Toronto's Spike Lee, and that might not be great news for the Raptors.

The rap superstar is a regular in the front row at Raptors games, and he likes to make his presence known by talking trash to the opposition.

When Toronto took a 2-0 series lead in its first-round matchup against the Wizards, Drake was ready to let all of Washington know just how he felt and how he thought the series was going to go.

He called Kelly Oubre Jr. a bum in a moment that was captured just perfectly on camera. And although he and Oubre are fine, Drake still needed to get this trash talk off.

Drake just called Kelly Oubre Jr. a bum as he ran by 👀 pic.twitter.com/8b9MLJ0mpU — Agent of NBA Chaos (@World_Wide_Wob) April 18, 2018

Prior to Game 3, Wizards All-Star John Wall says he invited Drake to come to Washington for the game, but the Grammy winner couldn't make it, and only offered up a prediction for how the series would go: A Raptors sweep.

"I told him to be here for Game 3," Wall told reporters according to ESPN. "He told me he was going to be here. He didn't show up. He told me were getting swept. He said he had the broom for us."

The Raptors global ambassador may have bitten off more he can chew, and also set up Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan to deal with his mess. In the two games in Washington, Wall and backcourt mate Bradley Beal combined for 114 points, 34 assists and 10 steals as the Wizards tied the series.

"My arguments with him ain't really about the game of basketball—we just be out there having fun," Wall told reporters. "But at the same time, we [have] a focus that we are trying to go in there and win Game 5. I want him to know that they weren't going to sweep us."

Game 5 of the series is Wednesday and Game 6 will be Friday in Washington. If a Game 7 is needed, it will be in Toronto on Sunday.