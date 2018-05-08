Chris Paul's performance against the Jazz earned the Rockets a 112–102 win and a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

He was important the entire game, but Paul brought it as the clock ticked down.

Paul finished with 41 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

After a 12-year career, it's Paul's first trip to the Western Conference Finals.

With such a momentous moment for Paul, the internet had some reacting to do.

CP3 advances to the conference finals https://t.co/tVgam8qPRw pic.twitter.com/svmTMfbBRG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 9, 2018

Tomorrow’s Headlines Today...happy to report, we’ve sold our first sponsorship to our virtual paper. pic.twitter.com/GpTlCfbPVD — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 9, 2018

Congratulations to @CP3 on posting his signature postseason performance and reaching his first Western Conference Final. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 9, 2018

Chris Paul is determined to Washington Capitals this game. — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) May 9, 2018

Yes! @CP3 scores 13-straight points in this 4th Qt. And I’m a witness. Just spectacular — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 9, 2018

Chris Paul finally makes a conference finals. pic.twitter.com/RGLYF4V9ip — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 9, 2018

CP3 & Harden.



Houston’s backcourt is heading to the Western Conference Finals! pic.twitter.com/dA9jOKJOHW — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2018

It really is crazy Chris Paul has never made it to the conference finals until now ....but wow such a great performance to get him there, 41pts and 10 assists with ZERO turnovers. 👏🏾 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) May 9, 2018

The Rockets will face either the Warriors or the Pelicans.